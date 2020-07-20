GeoPoll

Research Data Analyst

2 Positions

GeoPoll is a leading research organization that uses mobile phones to gather direct, real-time insights from millions of people throughout Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Working with clients including global brands, media outlets, and international development groups, GeoPoll facilitates projects that measure vital indicators around the world.

GeoPoll seeks smart, dedicated, and passionate individuals to join our team, and help us improve the lives of citizens around the world through the mobile phone.

About this Role: We are currently looking for a Research Data Analyst for a three months contract located in Nairobi, Kenya.

This position is responsible for all aspects of data analysis and statistical research solutions.

Key Responsibilities:

Communication with colleagues for delivery of data processing on projects, including researchers, team leader, project managers

Create and maintain data processing and computer code files

Edit, submit and write computer programs and scripts based on client requests

Assist in formulating data processing procedures and automation for greater efficiency

Provide advice / support to the research teams regarding data processing

Performing additional analysis where appropriate

Ensuring data is in a format suitable for use by internal and external clients

Technical Skills:

Good knowledge /experience with programming/scripting languages

Ability to cut and dice through any data format both as input and output e.g. dealing with SAV, DTA, ASCII files etc.

Knowledge in analytics software such as R, SPSS, STATA, SAS or MATLAB, Python or JMP.

Understanding statistical analysis e.g. regression, hypothesis testing (significance testing). e. Working with client service teams, to scope out data.

Understanding of IT terminology and flexibility to work with a tech savvy team. d. Knowledgeable areas of visualization using Microsoft Power BI, tableau or JS related scripts such as D3JS or Node.js

Qualifications

The successful candidate will have:

First degree in Statistics / Mathematics or a business-related field

At least 2 years’ experience in data management within a full-service Research company

Logical mindset and good technical problem-solving skills (key requirement).

Demonstrate analytical and quantitative skills and a rigorous attention to detail

Strong analytical, organizational, problem solving, excellent communication and customer service skills required

Extremely self-motivated and highly organized

Ability to exercise good judgment and discretion in confidential matters

Enjoys a fun, dynamic and challenging work environment within a start-up culture

GeoPoll’s parent company is Mobile Accord, Inc. Mobile Accord, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer and welcomes diversity.

Please submit your CV, salary history and relevant work examples to researchcareers@geopoll.com with the subject Research Data Analyst not later than Thursday, 30th July 2020 at 17:00hrs.

Feel free to check out our website: https://www.geopoll.com.