We are looking for a Customer Care Manager for a Print Media Company located in Juba, South Sudan.

Main Purpose of the Job: The Manager will be responsible for providing outstanding customer service to our clients by developing effective customer service procedures, attract potential customers, ensure customer expectations are exceeded and ensure excellent service standards and maintain high customer satisfaction.

Duties and Responsibilities

Resolve product or service problems by clarifying the customer’s complaints, determining the cause of the problem; selecting and explaining the best solution to solve the problem; expediting correction or adjustment; following up to ensure resolution

Prepare product or service reports by collecting and analyzing customer information

Generate sales leads through customer interactions

Engaging Customers to Identify and assess their needs to achieve satisfaction

Build sustainable relationships of trust through open and interactive communication.

Handle complaints, provide appropriate solutions and alternatives within the time limits and follow up to ensure resolution

Resolve customer complaints via phone, email, mail or social media

Supervise day-to-day operations in the customer service department.

Job Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration or relevant field

Minimum of 5 years’ proven experience in a Customer Service position

Passionate about Customers.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office

Outstanding written and verbal communication skills

Good understanding of Management practices and techniques

Excellent Leadership and Interpersonal Skills

Do you have what we are looking for?

Kindly send your CV to jobsnew87@gmail.com by latest 24 July 2020.