We are looking for a Customer Care Manager for a Print Media Company located in Juba, South Sudan.
Main Purpose of the Job: The Manager will be responsible for providing outstanding customer service to our clients by developing effective customer service procedures, attract potential customers, ensure customer expectations are exceeded and ensure excellent service standards and maintain high customer satisfaction.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Resolve product or service problems by clarifying the customer’s complaints, determining the cause of the problem; selecting and explaining the best solution to solve the problem; expediting correction or adjustment; following up to ensure resolution
- Prepare product or service reports by collecting and analyzing customer information
- Generate sales leads through customer interactions
- Engaging Customers to Identify and assess their needs to achieve satisfaction
- Build sustainable relationships of trust through open and interactive communication.
- Handle complaints, provide appropriate solutions and alternatives within the time limits and follow up to ensure resolution
- Resolve customer complaints via phone, email, mail or social media
- Supervise day-to-day operations in the customer service department.
Job Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration or relevant field
- Minimum of 5 years’ proven experience in a Customer Service position
- Passionate about Customers.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office
- Outstanding written and verbal communication skills
- Good understanding of Management practices and techniques
- Excellent Leadership and Interpersonal Skills
Do you have what we are looking for?
Kindly send your CV to jobsnew87@gmail.com by latest 24 July 2020.