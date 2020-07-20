Monday July 20, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has taken some time off from the public eye after returning from a medical trip in Dubai last weekend.

Raila will take another two weeks to rest before resuming his duties and politics.

During this time, Raila will not engage in active politics and will not encourage visitors in his home in line with the Covid19 rules.

According to sources, the former PM doesn’t want to see anyone during the two weeks to ensure he does not expose anyone’s life or his own to Coronavirus.

This comes as the virus claimed yet another prominent Kenyan and actor by the name Charles Bukeko, popularly known as Papa Shirandula.

On Thursday, Raila held a meeting with a few leaders led by Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya where he reportedly opened up about his 21 day rest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST