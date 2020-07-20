Monday, July 20, 2020 – Media personality, Jeff Koinange, has announced that he has contracted Covid-19.

The award winning journalist announced his status on social media but assured Kenyans that he’s ‘doing good’

“Folks, just to let you know, I have tested POSITIVE for Covid-19. I’m doing Good..NO symptoms…and my Family is fine,”

“All my close contacts have been informed. Right now I’m in self-isolation. Many thanks to Royal Media Services Management for its Support. Stay SAFE & God Bless!” his tweet read.

Jeff becomes the second prominent Royal Media Services employee to test positive for Covid-19 after senior Citizen TV political reporter, Stephen Letoo.

Letoo, who has been prominent in covering the pandemic and its effects in the country, revealed that he found out his status after undergoing testing at the Nairobi Hospital and that he didn’t exhibit any symptoms.

In an interview with a local daily, Letoo said:

“I didn’t have any signs and even now I don’t have any signs,”

“I am fine and have my appetite as before. You might even think I am pretending.”

Besides Royal Media Services, national broadcaster KBC and Media Max owned K24 TV have reported positive cases among their staff.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.