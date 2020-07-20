REVENUE OFFICERS – (51 POSTS)

Terms of Service:  One (1) year contract
Salary: Kshs. 30,000/=   

 Responsibilities

  •          Collection of revenue in line with stipulated revenue laws and regulations
  •          Compiling and submission of revenue collection report
  •          Responsible for all accountable documents issued to him/her for purposes of revenue collection
  •          Identification and reporting untapped resources of revenue
  •          Reporting revenue defaulters
  •          Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

  •        Minimum education qualification of KCSE mean grade C- (minus)
  •        Proficiency in computer application
  •        Demonstrate ability to work under less supervision
  •        Be of high level of ethical standards and honesty
  •        Ability to work under pressure and meet strict revenue targets;
  •        Certificate in a business or accountancy course is an added advantage.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to submit their applications via email to: revenue@makuenipsb.go.ke so as to reach the undersigned on or before Friday 24th July, 2020 at 5:00 p.m

The Secretary/CEO
Makueni County Public Service Board
P.O. Box 49 – 90300
MAKUENI

NOTE:

  •    Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
  •     Shortlisted candidates will be required to produce their original National Identity cards, Certificates and Testimonials at the interview
  •    The Makueni County Government is an equal opportunity employer; Youth, Women, Persons with Disabilities and other disadvantaged persons are encouraged to apply
  •     Affirmative action as stipulated in the constitution shall be applied
  •      The Board does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process.

 Secretary/CEO
MAKUENI COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD

