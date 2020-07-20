REVENUE OFFICERS – (51 POSTS)

Terms of Service: One (1) year contract

Salary: Kshs. 30,000/=

Responsibilities

Collection of revenue in line with stipulated revenue laws and regulations

Compiling and submission of revenue collection report

Responsible for all accountable documents issued to him/her for purposes of revenue collection

Identification and reporting untapped resources of revenue

Reporting revenue defaulters

Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

Minimum education qualification of KCSE mean grade C- (minus)

Proficiency in computer application

Demonstrate ability to work under less supervision

Be of high level of ethical standards and honesty

Ability to work under pressure and meet strict revenue targets;

Certificate in a business or accountancy course is an added advantage.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to submit their applications via email to: revenue@makuenipsb.go.ke so as to reach the undersigned on or before Friday 24th July, 2020 at 5:00 p.m

The Secretary/CEO

Makueni County Public Service Board

P.O. Box 49 – 90300

MAKUENI

NOTE:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Shortlisted candidates will be required to produce their original National Identity cards, Certificates and Testimonials at the interview

The Makueni County Government is an equal opportunity employer; Youth, Women, Persons with Disabilities and other disadvantaged persons are encouraged to apply

Affirmative action as stipulated in the constitution shall be applied

The Board does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process.

Secretary/CEO

MAKUENI COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD