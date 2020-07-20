REVENUE OFFICERS – (51 POSTS)
Terms of Service: One (1) year contract
Salary: Kshs. 30,000/=
Responsibilities
- Collection of revenue in line with stipulated revenue laws and regulations
- Compiling and submission of revenue collection report
- Responsible for all accountable documents issued to him/her for purposes of revenue collection
- Identification and reporting untapped resources of revenue
- Reporting revenue defaulters
- Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.
Qualifications
- Minimum education qualification of KCSE mean grade C- (minus)
- Proficiency in computer application
- Demonstrate ability to work under less supervision
- Be of high level of ethical standards and honesty
- Ability to work under pressure and meet strict revenue targets;
- Certificate in a business or accountancy course is an added advantage.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons are requested to submit their applications via email to: revenue@makuenipsb.go.ke so as to reach the undersigned on or before Friday 24th July, 2020 at 5:00 p.m
The Secretary/CEO
Makueni County Public Service Board
P.O. Box 49 – 90300
MAKUENI
NOTE:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
- Shortlisted candidates will be required to produce their original National Identity cards, Certificates and Testimonials at the interview
- The Makueni County Government is an equal opportunity employer; Youth, Women, Persons with Disabilities and other disadvantaged persons are encouraged to apply
- Affirmative action as stipulated in the constitution shall be applied
- The Board does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process.
Secretary/CEO
MAKUENI COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD