Sunday July 19, 2020 – Nairobi police boss, Philip Ndolo, has shocked Nairobians after he said that Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, may not be charged for flouting COVID 19 regulations.

Sakaja was arrested for flouting COVID 19 guidelines when he was found drinking in a pub in Kilimani on Saturday.

The Senator was in police custody for a whole night before he was released on a police bond late on Saturday.

Addressing journalists at his office, Ndolo said consultations were underway in order to find the right punishment the Senator should undergo.

The police boss said that it was not necessary to take everybody arrested to court because there are some other considerations to be made before such an action is taken.

“Sometimes people feel they are above the law and he should be the last person to contravene that directive.”

“We will consult with others including, of course, his seniors in the Senate and the Government.”

“We don’t have to take everyone to court for any offence.”

“Sometimes there are other considerations to be made so as not to give people unnecessary mileage.”

“That is why for example, we did not take any of the activists arrested during the saba saba day demonstrations to court,” said the police boss.

The Kenyan DAILY POST