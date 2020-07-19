Sunday, 19 July 2020 – Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, was arrested on Friday and thrown in a cell for breaking curfew rules.

Sakaja spent the night at Kilimani Police Station where he caused commotion at some point, asking the cops whether they knew who he was.

The youthful Senator, alongside 3 others, were arrested drinking at an upmarket bar in Kilimani past the curfew hours.

Before Sakaja discovered ‘watering holes’ in the city, he was a born again rapper.

He had formed a gospel rap group with NTV business anchor, Dan Mwangi.

Watch this throwback video.

