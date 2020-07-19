Sunday, July 19, 2020 – US envoy to Kenya, Ambassador Kyle McCarter, has sparked outrage among Kenyans over his undiplomatic response to exiled Kenyan lawyer, Miguna Miguna.

It all started after Ambassador McCarter shared a video of the famous wildebeest migration in Maasai Mara to encourage tourists to visit Kenya after President Uhuru lifted the cessation of movement order.

Miguna, who has been declared persona no grata in Kenya despite being born and bred in the country responded to the US envoy accusing him of putting more value on animals than the lives of African people.

The US envoy hit back telling Miguna that he is also welcome to visit Kenya – insinuating that he is a foreigner.

For the uninitiated, Miguna was tortured, maimed and deported from his own country to Canada by the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta for allegedly participating in the illegal swearing in of National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, as the People’s President at Uhuru Park on January 30th, 2018.

The outspoken lawyer has tried to return to the country on two occasions but he was denied entry by the Government.

Ambassador McCarter’s response has not gone down well with a section of Kenyans who have accused him of cheering impunity.











The Kenyan DAILY POST.