Sunday July 19, 2020 – The war pitting President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto has gone a notch higher after the DP and his allies exposed Uhuru badly.

Speaking in Uasin Gishu on Friday, Jubilee Party Deputy Secretary General, Caleb Kositany, revealed that Jubilee cannot account for a whopping Sh1.3 billion of the party’s funds.

In what is being viewed as the latest in a string of attacks against the leadership of the party, Kositany, who is the DP’s de facto spokesperson, said a section of party officials will use the alleged misuse of party funds to push for grassroot elections and change of leadership.

He claimed that the money has been misappropriated but his efforts towards transparency had only been met with intimidation.

“When I ask about something, I am not just asking as a party member but as an MP and party official because over Sh1.3 billion cannot be accounted for, according to the Auditor-General’s report,” said Kositany.

He said Uhuru is applying double standards in the war against corruption because the ruling party which he leads is committing “fraud”.

He called for the immediate audit of the party’s financial records to expose the looters.

Some of the records he wants audited include a cash withdrawal of over Sh193 million between January 31, 2018 and July, 12, 2018.

“We want transparency in the party.”

“The President has been fighting corruption and it has to begin with what is happening in the party so that we lead by example,” he said.

He also demanded to know under what circumstances a State House operative who has been instrumental in the running of Jubilee Party’s affairs was refunded Sh 2 million in 2017.

He also questioned why the party pays Sh89 million as rent per year instead of Sh40 million.

Appearing to take the battle to the President’s doorstep as well as that of his boss, Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, Kositany further claimed that some Sh361 million paid for 2017 campaign materials and Sh49 million for advertising and monitoring during the last General Elections did not follow the rules of Public Procurement Oversight Authority (PPOA) Act.

The Kenyan DAILY POST