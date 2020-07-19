Sunday, July 19, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has left tongues wagging after a video of himself eating githeri with his workers at his Sugoi farm went viral on social media.

In the video, Ruto was handed a plate of githeri just like other farm employees.

However, the DP is heard complaining that the maize was not well cooked but that did not stop him from clearing his plate.

The video has elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans with some hailing Ruto as a humble and down to earth leader while others dismissed the video as one of his many stage-managed stunts to advance his hustler image.

Watch the video and reactions below.











