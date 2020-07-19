Sunday, July 19, 2020 – President Uhuru was spotted driving himself in the streets of Nairobi on Sunday afternoon.

The president, who was cruising in his favorite Mercedes G Wagon, made a stopover along Haile Selassie Avenue and addressed a crowd that was milling around his vehicle briefly.

He then retreated to his vehicle and drove off while waving at the crowd.

The President, who has made a habit of driving himself around Nairobi on Sunday afternoons, was surrounded by heavily armed security officials in full gear.

Watch the video below.

