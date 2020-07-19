Sunday, 19 July 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta excited residents of Mukuru Slums after he made an impromptu visit at night.

Uhuru was accompanied by Nairobi Metr0politian boss, General Badi, and his security detail.

The President had gone to inspect ongoing development projects in the slums but nobody knows why he chose to go there at night.

A video shared online shows the residents cheering and interacting freely with the President.

Interestingly, the President keeps telling Kenyans to practise social distancing yet he is not doing so.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST