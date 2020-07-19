Sunday July 19, 2020 – Muranga Senator, Irungu Kangata, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to consider former Gatanga MP, Peter Kenneth, when he reshuffles his Cabinet.

Uhuru is expected to restructure the Cabinet in the coming days to ensure national cohesion and also ensure his legacy is secure.

Speaking in Maragua on Saturday during a food distribution drive to area residents, Kangata, who is also the Majority Chief Whip in the Senate, said Kenneth is a visionary man whose services will be pivotal in boosting the President’s scorecard before his tenure expires in 2022.

“If the President wants to reconstitute his Cabinet, let him consider one of us who is Peter Kenneth.”

“We are rallying behind him.”

“We know he can do a good job,” Kang’ata said.

Kangata’s remarks were echoed by Maragua MP, Mary Wamaua, and her Gatanga counterpart, Joseph Nduati, who also revealed that local leaders had agreed to support Kenneth as the region’s political kingpin.

Kang’ata’s remarks came days after he claimed that the Jubilee purge aimed at dewhipping renegade members will be headed to the Cabinet, targeting Cabinet Secretaries with allegiance to Deputy President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST