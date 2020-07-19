Sunday, July 19, 2020 – As coronavirus cases in the country continue to surge, the Ministry of Health has projected the number of Kenyans that may be infected by the problematic bug that originated from Wuhan, China.

In a model by the Ministry of Health, experts say Kenya should brace for 41 million infections going by the current rate.

In less than six months, MoH officials are projecting that we will have buried 620,000 of our parents, brothers, sisters, aunties, and uncles while 41 million Kenyans will be fighting for their dear lives.

However, the Ministry insists that if Kenyans wear quality masks and avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth, then it is very likely that the cases will be reduced.

Nairobi, Kiambu, and Mombasa are the most vulnerable according to the study with cases projected to hit peak in September as acting Director-General for Health Patrick Amoth had warned.

Kenya, as of the 18th of July, had 12,750 confirmed COVID19 cases and 225 deaths since it reported the first case on 13th March 2020.

The Kenyan DAILY POST