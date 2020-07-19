Sunday, July 19, 2020 – Manchester United will lock horns with Chelsea today in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Today’s winner will meet Arsenal, who knocked out holders Manchester City, in the final of the oldest cup competition on August 1st.

Head to Head

This will be the fourth meeting between these two sides this season, and Manchester United have won all of the previous three.

Indeed, the Red Devils are now unbeaten in their last six games against Chelsea across all competitions, stretching back to the FA Cup final between the two sides in 2018.

While Chelsea have won four of the last five FA Cup ties between these two clubs, the overall record in this competition stands at nine wins for United compared to five for the Blues.

Possible starting line ups:

Man Utd: De Gea; Dalot, Bailly, Maguire, Williams; Matic, Fred; James, Pogba, Rashford; Ighalo

Chelsea: Caballero; James, Tomori, Christensen, Emerson; Barkley, Jorginho, Mount; Loftus-Cheek, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi

Prediction: Man United 2-1 Chelsea

This is a clash that can go either way but we are backing United to progress to the final if they carry on with their recent run.

See more tips below and play responsibly.

