Sunday July 19, 2020 – Kenyans across the political divide have asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to give late actor, Charles Bukeko alias Papa Shirandula a State burial because he was an entertainment legend.

Shirandula succumbed to COVID 19 at Karen Hospital on Saturday after developing breathing problems at his home in Nairobi.

Following his sudden demise, Kenyans led by moral police, Ezekiel Mutua, suggested that the celebrated thespian should be granted a State funeral.

In a reminiscent and sad post on social media, the Kenya Films and Classification Board boss said Papa epitomised the best of the local entertainment industry.

Therefore, the entertainer, who died aged 58, deserves to be sent off like a true king, a true hero as the whole country watches.

Ezekiel added that the deceased brought so much joy and laughter to people’s homes and had such an electric and magnificent soul.

“Papa Shirandula deserves a state burial.”

“He epitomizes the best of the entertainment industry.”

“He brought so much joy and laughter to our homes without being vulgar,” the KFCB boss said.

Kenyans agreed with the firebrand strongman saying though Papa was gone, his memory will forever be alive in people’s minds.

