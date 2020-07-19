Sunday July 19, 2020 – Vocal Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, has hit back at President Uhuru Kenyatta after reports emerged that he is planning to expel him and some allies of Deputy President William Ruto over their political stand.

Speaking at a funeral in Uasin Gishu County, Sudi noted that Uhuru himself deserves to be disciplined for bringing strangers into the party

He opined that Uhuru had abandoned his true allies adding that the Jubilee Party leader must face disciplinary action for disregarding members’ pleas.

“This is totally laughable.”

“Uhuru is dumping his loyal supporters and going for political rejects in KANU who are less than two in numbers,” the Kaseret MP stated.

“President himself deserves disciplinary action from the party since he invited strangers to our party contrary to wishes of our party members,” he added.

According to reports, six Jubilee Party lawmakers risk losing their Parliamentary seats if they fail to defend their actions before a disciplinary committee.

The six are accused of disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta and defying party positions.

According to reports, MPs Caleb Kositany (Soy), Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Oscar Sudi (Kapsaret), Moses Kuria (Gatundu South) and Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira) will be facing the disciplinary committee.

If expelled by the party that sponsored them to Parliament, an MP risks losing their seat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST