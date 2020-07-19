Sunday July 19, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies are drawing up an elaborate plan to counter the so-called ‘system’ that is said to be hell-bent on blocking his ascension to power in 2022.

Earlier this year, Ruto claimed that the ‘system’ was working against his office and his presidential ambitions.

According to insiders, a key plank in the strategy is for the DP to stay put in the ruling Jubilee Government and refuse to take the option of quitting, which his team thinks would expose him to further harassment.

Ruto is also keen to control the flow of information and leakage of secrets from his camp, as he mobilizes grassroot support as well as targets the youth and small business owners, with whom he has been sharing his story as a hustler.

The recent purge of his key allies in the National Assembly and the Senate has further weakened his mobilisation base, which came with the high-profile offices the leaders held in the Houses.

Sources in Ruto’s camp intimated that the DP will, in the coming weeks, stamp his authority as the President’s Principal Assistant as he consolidates support to cement his bid.

The DP will not bow to pressure from President Kenyatta’s allies in Jubilee Party and resign.

Instead, he will stay put and enjoy the trappings of power that will boost his campaigns until 2022.

“In 2022, Ruto will be the State candidate by virtue of his job and we have good plans and insiders in this Government who will ensure he takes over from Uhuru,” said a Ruto ally.

In efforts to reach the grassroots, Ruto (the self-declared ‘hustler’) has set up a team of leaders up to the ward level to spread his agenda.

The DP is also said to be planning to clean up his house by getting rid of moles in his midst.

In the clean-up, Ruto is targeting at least two Cabinet Secretaries, a Mt. Kenya Woman Representative and an MP from his Rift Valley backyard following claims that they leak information to the DP’s political foes, including the ‘deep state’.

The targeted ministers are said to be too keen to continue serving in the Cabinet and have been trying to be in good books with President Kenyatta following reports of a looming Cabinet reshuffle.

Ruto has of late been also reaching out to the less fortunate in the society and has offered them material support in a bid to endear himself to them.

