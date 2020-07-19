Sunday, 19 July 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta surprised city residents when he made an impromptu stop at Railways Bus Station.

The President who was not accompanied by his usual heavy security entourage stopped and waved to the public.

He was driving himself in his Mercedes Benz G-Wagon and in the video that has spread online, a man is heard saying in Kikuyu ‘Eeee Gikombe (He is drunk)’.

Perhaps the man noticed that the President was drunk.

Was Uhuru, a well known lover of the bottle, coming from a drinking den before he made the impromptu stop to interact with the public?

See video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST