Sunday July 19, 2020 – Kakakmega Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, has urged Western region to ditch the Opposition, which is led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, and join President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government if they want real development.

Speaking in Luanda, Vihiga County, Oparanya noted that the Luhya nation must be in Government for them to attract development projects in Western region, otherwise being in Opposition will earn them nothing.

“For those who are in the Opposition and they are telling people they are going to bring development, they are lying to you,” Oparanya said.

He alluded to his first time in Parliament when he was elected to represent the people of Butere Constituency in Parliament.

“I was in the Opposition and it was until when we joined Government via the nusu mkate when I started registering development.”

“So let nobody lie to you that they will bring development while in the Opposition,” he stated.

Oparanya, who is Raila Odinga’s deputy in ODM, urged residents of Vihiga not to repeat the mistake of choosing the Opposition again.

“Central, Northeastern and Rift Valley are often the first beneficiaries of national government goodies and because we are rigid in the Opposition, we are the last to be considered,” he said.

According to Oparanya, political parties are just like Matatus on the road, once you have reached the destination, you have no business with it.

“We only use political parties to fight for leadership in this country and once elections are over, we remain as Kenyans not ODM, Jubilee or ANC or Ford Kenya.”

He said they have started a journey that is not for ODM, Jubilee, ANC, Ford Kenya or Wiper but for all Luhya people.

“Whether we like it or not, we must be in the Government come 2022 despite your political party,” Oparanya said.

