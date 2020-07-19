Sunday, July 19, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 603 new Covid-19 cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 13,353.

In a statement to newsrooms on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, said that the new cases were detected from 5,724 samples.

In terms of gender, 361 of the new cases are male while 242 are female aged between 7-months and 86 years.

At the same time, 682 more patients have also been discharged from various hospitals after recovering, bringing the total number of recoveries to 5,122

However, nine more patients have succumbed to the virus raising the death toll to 234.

The cases are distributed across the country as follows, Nairobi (441), Kiambu (44), Mombasa (22), Nakuru (17), Kilifi (10), Machakos (6), Kisii (6), Makueni (5), Murang’a (3), Nyeri (2), Kakamega (1), Kericho (1),Kisumu (1), Kwale (1), Lamu (1), Narok (1), Tharaka Nithi (1) and Uasin Gishu (1).

The 441 cases in Nairobi are distributed follows, Langata and Westlands (43) cases each, Dagoretti (34), Kibra and Ruaraka (33) cases each, Embakasi East (28), Makadara (26), Roysambu (25), Embakasi South, Embakasi West and Kasarani (23) cases each, Embakasi North (21), Kamukunji (20), Dagoretti South (15), Embakasi Central (9), Mathare (4)

