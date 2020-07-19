Sunday, 19 July 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto continued with his usual PR stunts after he shared Githeri with workers at his expansive Sugoi farm, which he reportedly bought using proceeds of corruption.
Ruto, who was wearing gumboots, was handed over a plate of githeri which he ate as the workers watched and cracked jokes with him.
Ruto complained that the maize was not well cooked and the cook blamed it on the firewood that she had used.
The video caused mixed reactions on twitter with some dismissing the video as a PR stunt by the DP to gain political mileage while others hailed Ruto for connecting easily with common Kenyans.
Here is the video and reactions from Kenyans.
