Sunday, 19 July 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto continued with his usual PR stunts after he shared Githeri with workers at his expansive Sugoi farm, which he reportedly bought using proceeds of corruption.

Ruto, who was wearing gumboots, was handed over a plate of githeri which he ate as the workers watched and cracked jokes with him.

Ruto complained that the maize was not well cooked and the cook blamed it on the firewood that she had used.

The video caused mixed reactions on twitter with some dismissing the video as a PR stunt by the DP to gain political mileage while others hailed Ruto for connecting easily with common Kenyans.

Here is the video and reactions from Kenyans.

Why give his workers that kind of food, he should become responsible, Hawa ni watu — Geofrey (@Geofrey49380686) July 19, 2020

Really,

If that is true, why then does he go about stealing money for projects ment to benefit this same Mwananchi he knows best about????

He is just a selfish manipulator.

How does he feel with billions in Bank with his so called workers living in Tin House???? — 🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪💋 (@lipstiking) July 19, 2020

It was just for the camera that's why the guy wants to pick the plate kabla amalize. — Nathan 🇰🇪 (@Engnr_Nathan) July 19, 2020

Si angewa surprise at least na chakula ingine tofauti na githeri huyu jamaa ni mchoyo mpaka kwa watu yake ya shamba so shameful — Henery maina ndichu (@HenryNdicu) July 19, 2020

And he records it and shares it on social media as if taking poor man's githeri is supposed to be listed among the wonders of the world. This is a crook full of PR — rashid swaleh (@RSwaleh) July 19, 2020

