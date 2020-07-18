Saturday July 18, 2020 – Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has turned down President Uhuru Kenyatta’s job offer.

Speaking at a funeral ceremony at Kabenes in Soy Constituency, Sudi said that he was not interested in being a part of any parliamentary committee under the Jubilee administration.

He stated that he will not accept his recent appointment to be a member of the Committee of Parliamentary Powers and Privileges.

“I have seen I have been nominated to a committee.”

“I ask that you remove me because I have no desire to serve in any capacity under the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta.”

“We are not beggars, we are the ones who formed the Government but it is being driven by corrupt and selfish individuals,” Sudi affirmed.

Sudi further poked fun at a report that revealed he hadn’t spoken in Parliament since 2017.

“I have never spoken in Parliament and neither has Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and yet he is the one who they want to make President in 2022, I think even I qualify to run for that seat,” he stated.

According to a Parliamentary Scorecard released by Mzalendo Trust, a Parliamentary Monitoring Organization (PMO), Sudi and his Nakuru Town West counterpart, Samuel Arama, have made zero contributions in the National Assembly since 2017.

The Kenyan DAILY POST