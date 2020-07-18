Saturday July 18, 2020 – Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has said the ruling Jubilee Party has been hijacked by people of questionable characters with malicious intent.

Speaking at a burial in Soy constituency, Sudi noted that the wrangles within President Uhuru Kenyatta’s camp had nothing to do with ODM leader, Raila Odinga’s choice to work with the Government.

He said, Raila, just like any other politician took advantage of the confusion and infighting pitting Uhuru against his Deputy, William Ruto, over leadership positions.

“We are the people who founded this party called Jubilee.”

“I went around with Uhuru during campaigns but today, the party is home to conmen and other funny characters.”

“Raila has no role in the fall out, he just took advantage just like Gideon Moi,” he claimed.

According to the Tanga Tanga allied MP, Jubilee is run by drunkards, looters and murderers who have no regard for friendship and that’s why they ejected the DP.

As such, Sudi rejected any appointment by Jubilee as long as Uhuru is still the leader of the party saying he cannot serve under the President for obvious reasons.

The Kenyan DAILY POST