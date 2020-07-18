Saturday July 18, 2020 – Jubilee Deputy Secretary General, Caleb Kositany, escalated his feud with President Uhuru Kenyatta and Secretary General Raphael Tuju.

Speaking during a visit to Uasin Gishu County on Friday, Kositany claimed that the President’s top political advisor, Nancy Gitau, was being used to siphon money by the party.

Gitau, who was a Director of Political Affairs in retired President Mwai Kibaki’s regime, rose to become Uhuru’s election strategist and presidential advisor.

Kositany alleged that in 2018, the party withdrew Ksh193 million but did not account for it.

He said that according to audit books at the Auditor General’s office, Nancy had received Ksh20 million.

“The books show she was given Ksh2 million but I believe she was given Ksh20 million, they omitted some zeros so we wouldn’t find out,” he alleged.

Kositany added that when he started questioning the party’s expenditure, the officials orchestrated to remove him.

“The process of removing the deputy secretary-general is just like removing the secretary-general.”

“You must call for a National Delegates Conference and before that we must conduct grassroot elections,” he spoke.

He went on to criticise the partnerships that President Kenyatta had entered into with ODM, KANU, CCM and Wiper.

The Kenyan DAILY POST