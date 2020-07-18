Saturday July 18, 2020 – The purge within Jubilee Party has taken a new twist a day after Deputy President William Ruto announced its end.

Ruto had asked MPs to work in unison after Jubilee made changes in Parliamentary leadership including committee membership, and Majority Leader positions.

However, new reports indicate that the Party has lined up six MPs allied to the DP to face the disciplinary committee for allegedly disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Moses Kuria (Gatundu South) leads the group with Alice Wahome (Kandara), Oscar Sudi (Kapsaret) Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati), Caleb Kositany (Soy) and Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira).

These six are the most vocal and loyal to the DP’s camp and have constantly launched attacks at Kenyatta, from accusing him of dictatorship, mismanaging the party and initiating the purge against Ruto’s allies.

“We have six MPs we want to take through the disciplinary process for constantly abusing the President and openly going against the party position,” a source within Jubilee’s National Executive Committee (NEC) revealed.

However, the six hit back, with Soy MP, Caleb Kositany, who is also Jubilee’s Deputy Secretary-General, saying that he was ready to face the committee because he believes he was targeted long before the purge began.

On his part, Kimani Ngunjiri argued that he was offered a Ksh 10 million bribe to decamp to Kenyatta’s team but refused.

He reiterated his support for Ruto.

