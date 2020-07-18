Saturday, July 18, 2020 – Royal Media Services (RMS) Chairman, Dr. S.K Macharia, has joined Kenyans in mourning actor Charles Bukeko, who was popularly known as Papa Shirandula.

The veteran actor died on Saturday morning at Karen Hospital after contracting Coronavirus

He was 58 years old.

Dr. Macharia described Bukeko’s sudden passing as a “cruel and untimely end to a highly successful acting career.”

“Papa Shirandula as we all fondly called him at Royal Media Services played a major role in shaping local TV productions in Kenya and managed to earn himself a massive following in the country and around the East African region,” said the RMS Chairman.

“He (Papa Shirandula) displayed a passion that transcended his role as an actor and inspired many upcoming artistes,” added Dr. Macharia.

“We are grateful and honoured to have worked with such a talented individual.”

“Papa Shirandula’s contribution to local entertainment will be deeply missed at Royal Media Services as well as across the country’s entertainment industry,”

“Our thoughts are with his family at this very difficult time.”

The celebrated and award winning actorleaves behind a wife, Beatrice Ebbie Andega, and three children: Tony, Charlie and Wendy.

