Saturday, July 18, 2020 – President Uhuru joined Kenyans in mourning veteran actor and comedian Charles Bukeko commonly known by his stage name ‘Papa Shirandula.’

The award winning actor passed away on Saturday morning after collapsing at the Karen Hospital car park a week after he had tested positive of Covid-19

According to the family, the comedian had returned to Nairobi from his rural home last Sunday and went for a checkup at Karen Hospital on Monday after developing breathing problems.

The comedian is said to have tested positive of Covid-19 and was placed under the home care program.

He had been doing fine until Saturday morning when he developed complications and was rushed to the hospital where he died.

While condoling with his family, President Uhuru described the fallen actor as “as a gifted storyteller whose contribution to the development of Kenya’s entertainment sector will be cherished forever.”

Other leads also paid tribute to Papa Shirandula and we have sampled a few below.















