Saturday, July 18, 2020 – Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has pleaded with Kenyans to exercise collective responsibility in curbing the spread of COVID-19 after the country recorded the highest ever number of new infections in a single day.

Speaking from Embu County on Saturday, CS Kagwe announced 688 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours from 4,522 samples.

At the same time, the CS said the new patients include 425 males and 263 females, with the youngest of them being 7 months old and the oldest 95 years.

“You save me, I save you.”

“Wewe niokoe, na mimi nikuokoe; let’s save each other, take the responsibility of saving your friend, your child, your parents,” urged the CS.

“When you go very close to somebody and you don’t know whether you’re positive or negative, then you’re not saving them.”

On a positive note, 450 patients have recovered from the disease within the last 24 hours with 401 of them being under home-based care while another 56 being discharged from various health facilities.

This takes the total number of coronavirus recoveries thus far to 4,440.

However, three more patients succumbed to the disease, raising the number of fatalities in the country to 225.

The Nairobi Metropolitan area continues to lead in the number of infections with 7,298 so far followed by Mombasa (1,812), and Kiambu (725).

