Friday July 17, 2020 – ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi has taken his bid for the 2022 Presidency a notch higher as he plans to visit President Uhuru Kenyatta’s hood.

Mudavadi revealed his plans to visit Mt. Kenya region to popularize his 2022 Presidential bid when he hosted close to 20 MCAs from Nyeri County on Wednesday.

The Ward Reps assured Mudavadi that they are ready to support his presidential bid to succeed Uhuru.

“He has been meeting politicians, opinion leaders and various groups from Central Kenya at his office in the last one month and is now planning to go to the region to sell his candidature,” Mudavadi’s Spokesman, Kibusi Kabatesi, stated.

This comes after Mudavadi declared his full support for President Uhuru Kenyatta and his agenda for Kenya, warning his MPs not to associate themselves with Deputy President William Ruto with whom they had a short bromance.

Mudavadi has already met Narc Kenya leader, Martha Karua, and former Gatanga MP, Peter Kenneth.

