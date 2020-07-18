Saturday, July 18, 2020 – Sarah Kabu, the co-director of Bonfire Adventures, is on the receiving from Kenyans after declaring war on comedians, Njugush and Abel Mutua, who are ambassadors of a rival tour company called Bountiful Safaris.

It all started after Njugush and Abel shared a video of a bonfire adventures’ van stuck in mud and the two helping out.

This did not go down well with Sarah Kabu who took to Instagram to blast the two comedians for trying to portray her company in bad light.

She even reported Njugush to IG and the video was pulled down.





Kenyans have blasted her for being petty and blowing the whole thing out of proportion while defending Njugush and Mutua.

Check out the reaction below.













