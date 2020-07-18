Saturday, July 18, 2020 – Veteran actorCharles Bukeko who is also popularly known as Papa Shirandula from his character on a Citizen TV show by the same name, has passed on.

Bukek0 died on Saturday morning at Karen Hospital after a short illness.

According to his family, Charles had tested positive for Coronavirus and they believe it is the deadly virus that killed him.

Ronald Wanyama, his brother in law, said Shirandula experienced difficulties in breathing and was rushed to Karen Hospital.

“It is sad that he didn’t make it out of the hospital alive.”

“He had tested positive for Covid-19.”

“We are devastated,” he said.

He was aged 58.

The celebrated and award winning actorleaves behind a wife, Beatrice Ebbie Andega, and three children: Tony, Charlie and Wendy.

Kenyans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the fallen actor.









