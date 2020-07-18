Saturday, July 18, 2020 – All eyes will be at Wembley Stadium today evening when Arsenal face off with Manchester City for a place in the FA Cup final.

City are the current holders of the competition while Arsenal are the most successful team in FA Cup history, lifting the famous trophy on 13 occasions.

Man City have dominated this fixture in recent times having won the last seven meetings between these two sides in all competitions.

However, the Gunners triumphed in their last meeting in the FA Cup, recording a 2-1 success in the semi-finals of the 2016-17 competition.

The two teams locked horns in their first match after lockdown on June 17, and it was a comfortable night for Guardiola’s side as they thumped the Gunners 3-0 courtesy of goals from Sterling, De Bruyne and Foden.

Arsenal:Martinez; Mustafi, Luiz, Tierney; Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Saka; Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho , Laporte, Mendy; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Sterling, Jesus, Bernardo

Arsenal aim to save the season by winning the FA Cup trophy, but they are seen as underdogs in this clash against the star-studded Citizens.

And while Arsenal will have been boosted by a huge win over Liverpool in mid-week, there recent woeful record against City doesn’t inspire any confidence.

