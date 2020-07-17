Thursday, July 16, 2020 – The Ministry of Health has announced 421 new Covid19 cases bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 11,673.

Speaking in Nakuru, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that the new cases were detected from 3,895 samples.

At the same time, the CS announced that 570 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,638.

But on a sad note, CS Kagwe announced that 8 patients had succumbed to the virus raising the total number of fatalities to 217.

Further, the CS stated that 42 out of the 47 counties have now recorded a covid-19 case, with Nairobi still leading at 6,491 cases followed by Mombasa (1,783), Kiambu (640) and Nakuru coming at a distant ninth with only 155 cases.

On the same breath, CS Kagwe blasted Kenyans going about their lives like its business as usual, especially after the President lifted the cessation of movement restrictions, on the need to take personal responsibility.

The CS said:

“The release of people to go wherever they want was not because we did not expect the number of cases to go up; the president decided to do that because we believe that Kenyans have attained a level of care and understanding for this disease so that it is no longer necessary for the government to follow everybody around.” said Kagwe

“We, as the Ministry of Health, continue to insist that you stay alive. Don’t die. And the only way that you don’t die is if you follow the protocols.

“Freedom comes with responsibility.”

