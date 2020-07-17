Monday July 17, 2020 – Revered social media commentator and blogger, Robert Alai, has said the guy from Kiambu County who was given a tender to supply 500 hospital beds to the Government is a patented conman who even vied for the Kiambu senatorial seat in 2017.

On Thursday, the secretary of the President’s Delivery Unit (PDU), Mr Andrew Wakahiu, gave Mr Mungai Gathogo, 26, and Mr Joseph Muhinja, 35, a tender to supply the Government with 500 beds.

Mr Muhinja is a known cartel member in Kiambu County and in 2017, he vied for the Kiambu senatorial seat but lost to Senator Kimani Wamatatangi.

According to Alai, the real guy who was making hospital beds is Meshack Otieno from Kalimoni, Juja, but cartels led by Muhinja promised PDU officials kickbacks and they sealed the deal and shortchanged the Luo man.

“The guy who was given the 500 beds tender is a conman.”

“And they agreed to have kickbacks sent to PDU officers who went to seal the deal,” Alai said.

“I have spoken to Meshack.”

“Nobody has spoken to him about beds being procured from him.”

“Jakakimba called him but just to know if he’s been called by KEBS.”

“Seems like the govt operatives are now using imposters to assuage public anger.”

“Visit Meshack like you visited others,” Alai added.

Silas Jakakimba is Raila Odinga’s Personal Assistant.

The tender to supply 500 beds will cost Sh 32.5 million, each bed costs Sh 85,000.

The Kenyan DAILY POST