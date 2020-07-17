Friday July 17, 2020 – Foreign envoys in the country have backed Chief Justice, David Maraga in asking President Uhuru Kenyatta to expedite the appointment of 41 Judges proposed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

In a joint statement on Friday, US Ambassador Kyle McCarter, British High Commissioner, Jane Marriot, and their European Union counterpart, Simon Mordue, said that there is need for the Head of State to appoint the judges to fill vacant positions as part of efforts to better the country’s justice system.

“On this International Justice Day, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting Kenya’s justice system.”

“Your recent election to the United Nations Security Council is an opportunity for us all to strengthen a just, rules-based international system.”

Last month, Maraga called out President Kenyatta over what he termed as refusal to swear in the 41 judges as proposed by the JSC in 2019.

Addressing reporters, Maraga who is the President of the Supreme Court, revealed that the Head of State has disobeyed two court orders requiring him to swear in judges in 14 days, a move that had frustrated the Judiciary’s delivery.

