Friday July 17, 2020 – Homa Bay Women Representative, Gladys Wanga, has become the first woman in Kenya to chair the National Assembly’s Finance and Planning Committee.

In a statement on Friday, the ODM legislator noted that her appointment was a win for women leadership in the country.

“I will endeavour to serve the nation diligently in this new responsibility.”

“I thank President Uhuru Kenyatta for his magnanimity and my party leader, Raila Odinga, for his faith in me.”

“A big win for women leadership as this is the first time in the history of the Kenyan Parliament that a woman chairs the Finance and National Planning Committee,” Wanga said.

Wanga will take over the post from Kipkelion East MP, Joseph Kirui Limo, and will be deputised by Roysambu MP, Isaac Waihenya Ndirangu, in the committee.

Prior to her appointment, the Homa Bay legislator served as a member in the Departmental Committee on Labour and Social Welfare.

