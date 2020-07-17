Thursday, July 16, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has offered some good advice to MPs who were demoted and those promoted to serve in various committees of Parliament

On Tuesday, Jubilee Party and ODM made changes to committee membership to embrace unity and continue serving the people.

Ruto’s allies were dewhipped from powerful House committee leadership positions and their offices were taken by Jubilee Party sycophants and some ODM MPs.

Speaking after the move, Ruto quoted Colossians 3: 23 that teaches us about commitment to work for God and not man.

“With the changes in Parliamentary leadership including committee membership and leadership now concluded, I urge all MPs not to be divided but work together in serving the people. Colossians.3: 23, whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for God, not human masters,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST