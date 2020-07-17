Thursday, July 16, 2020 – People who walk slowly are at a higher risk of contracting severe Covid19, regardless of their body mass index, according to a new study.

The study carried out by a team of researchers from the UK hasestablished that one’s walking pace may give an indication to the individual’s risk of developing severe Covid-19 symptoms.

The team of researchers analysed data on 414,201 participants in the UK Biobank, a British registry that closely tracks people’s health over many years, to determine if there was a relationship between walking pace, obesity and Covid19.

“As of June 20, 2020 there were 972 cases of severe Covid-19 that had occurred within the cohort,” the scientists wrote.

Although a higher body mass index (obesity) was found to be a risk factor for Covid19 which worsened the symptoms of the disease, people who walk slowly were found to have the highest risk of severe forms of the disease.

To put this into perspective, people who have normal BMI but usually walked at a slow pace – less than 4.8 km per hour – had more than double the odds of developing severe Covid-19 compared to those with normal weight and typically walked more briskly – more than 6.4 km per hour.

