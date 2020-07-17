Friday July 17, 2020 – As coronavirus continues to surge in the country, there are new details emerging that Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi, which has been acting as an isolation centre, is full.

In a memo to all directors and heads of departments, the senior director of clinical services at Kenyatta National Hospital, Dr Irene Inwani, said Mbagathi Hospital is overwhelmed and will no longer take referrals.

Inwani said the Mbagathi isolation unit will only admit confirmed cases, the unit will not handle ‘suspected cases’ or screen the public.

“The unit will not receive referrals from the counties as directed by the Ministry of Health on July 8, 2020, unless under special circumstances,” she said.

A nationwide assessment of how Covid-19 has impacted the healthcare system shows that most County hospitals are stretched to the limit.

On Wednesday, the Council of Governors (CoG) chairman, Mr Wycliffe Oparanya, painted a gory picture of the country’s health sector and called for support from the national Government.

