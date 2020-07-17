Thursday July 16, 2020 – Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichung’wah, fired back after he was moved from the powerful Budget committee to the less glamorous Catering committee due to his support for Deputy President William Ruto.

Responding to ODM’s Junet Mohamed, who mocked him over his catering position, Ichung’wah stated that his new position will go beyond catering services.

“There are services that are being offered that are not catering and I know having come from where he comes from, catering is very important… I will take up this assignment with passion, energy and gusto,” Ichung’wah stated.

Ichung’wah was backed by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, who took to social media to encourage him to work his best in his new position.

“If a man is called to be a street sweeper…sweep streets…as a Michaelangelo painted, or Beethoven composed music or Shakespeare wrote poetry…Sweep streets so well that all the hosts of heaven and earth will pause to say, ’Here lived a great street sweeper who did his job well’,” Murkomen said.

Junet had made fun of Ichung’wah, saying that he will blame him if he did not get quality snacks when normalcy resumed.

“I know he will serve very well in the committee of member services known as the catering committee.”

“Currently, there is coronavirus and there are no services being provided but when we return to normalcy, if the quality of my tea and my mandazi goes down, I will only blame Hon. Ichung’wah,” Junet teased.

The Kenyan DAILY POST