Friday, 17 July 2020 – Controversial Kikuyu singer, Muigai wa Njoroge, who has found himself in trouble with the State several times over his inciting songs, is a polygamous man.

Instead of keeping sidechicks like his fellow Kikuyu men, Muigai chose to marry two wives and they are known to the public.

His second wife, Queen Staecy, is a very young lady and well educated.

She is currently based in London and just recently, she took to social media and showered praises on the singer, calling him the most amazing husband on earth.

See her photos.













