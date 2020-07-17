Thursday July 16, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto’s vicious fight for the control of Jubilee Party from under the grip of his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, seems to be getting out of control after a purge against his allies.

Ruto is said to have devised new ways of dealing with the situation that is threatening to puncture his 2022 ambitions.

His scheme to register a splinter group dubbed Jubilee Asili also seems to have been muted after 30 year old businessman, Andrew Simiyu, filed a request to reserve the name at the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties on June 24th.

Simiyu’s application was, however, later rejected.

With the Jubilee Asili strategy up in the air, the DP’s troops are now mulling a face-off with the President’s camp for the control of the Jubilee outfit.

According to sources, it is now clear to Ruto and his Tanga Tanga that Uhuru will not cede any ground and allow them to take over the party for the 2022 elections.

They are also concerned that their attempt to decamp and form a new party will be detrimental to their push for the presidency, especially in the Mount Kenya region.

The State-sponsored Miscellaneous Amendment Bill 2020, which seeks to reduce public funding of political parties, has now become an important cog in the DP camp’s strategy wheel.

The DP’s men are said to be supporting the bill and pushing to deny Jubilee Party more funds.

Besides, they will be pushing for their total dissolution to allow Kenyans to vote for individuals, arguing that parties were no longer true to their calling and virtually all of them had flouted the Political Parties Act 2011.

This comes even as there is already a tug of war between Uhuru and Ruto’s factions over billions in Jubilee Party’s accounts.

