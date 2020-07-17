Thursday July 16, 2020 – Baringo Senator Gideon Moi is poised to become the 5th President of Kenya come 2022.

This was revealed by his brother, Raymond Moi, who let the cat out of the bag when he commented about the political future of his brother, Gideon.

While telling his rivals that they have no chance of ousting him in the next elections, the Rongai MP said those eyeing the seat should pray that he inherits his younger sibling’s Senatorial seat.

This comes even as speculation is rife indicating that Gideon Moi may run for President in 2022.

According to Raymond, Gideon is going for bigger things like the Presidency and will have no time to engage in local politics.

He told his rivals to rest easy and wait for his term to end to scramble for the parliamentary seat as he goes for the senatorial seat.

