Friday July 17, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has revealed plans to crack the whip on his own allies in a bid to clean up his own house as he sets his eyes on the 2022 Presidency.

The DP witnessed a section of his allies decamp into President Uhuru Kenyatta’s camp after the Head of State initiated the purge in Jubilee and sources alleged that the DP’s camp is infiltrated with moles.

Ruto is reportedly hell-bent on fulfilling his ambitions of becoming President and is keen to maintain the flow of information in his camp which has seen several top leaders ejected from plum positions in Government and Jubilee Party.

“In 2022, the DP will be the country’s candidate after he deputises for the President.”

“We have good plans and insiders in the Government who will ensure he succeeds Uhuru,” sources within Ruto’s camp revealed.

Ruto’s purge targets several Cabinet Secretaries, a Rift Valley MP and a Mt Kenya Woman Representative within his camp accused of leaking information to the Government.

The aforementioned were also accused of being lukewarm and trying to appease both camps.

Their friendliness towards the Government (President Uhuru Kenyatta) was said to be a plot to ensure that they remain in power while keeping an eye on the political developments towards 2022.

Ruto’s purge comes a day after he addressed MPs on social media, urging them to unite after changes made by Uhuru in Parliament were confirmed.

The changes signalled the end of the President’s purge against Ruto’s allies.

“With the changes in Parliamentary leadership including committee membership and leadership now concluded, I urge all MPs not to be divided but work together in serving the people,” Ruto rallied on Thursday, July 16th.

Soy MP and Jubilee Deputy Secretary-General Caleb Kositany, however, refuted these claims, arguing that Ruto was keen on uniting his house while mapping out his 2022 campaign.

