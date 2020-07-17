Health Records Officer
Group ‘H’- 5 posts
Duties and responsibilities
- Responsible for accurately transcribing and organizing patients’ medical histories.
- Compiling, processing, and maintaining medical records of hospital and clinic patients in a manner consistent with medical, administrative, ethical, legal, and regulatory requirements of the health care system
- Creating new medical records and retrieves existing medical records by gathering appropriate record folders and contents;
- Assigning and recording new record numbers;
- Verifying existing record numbers
- Day-to-day running of the records department.
- Organizing and maintaining medical records by collecting information about patients.
- Care, maintenance, scheduling, designation, classification, disposal, and preservation of records”
Requirement for appointment
- A Diploma in Health Records and Information Management
- Registered with relevant regulatory Body
- Computer Literate
- At least one (1) year working experience in a health facility
How to Apply
Application forms can be accessed HERE . For advert details click on the link provided on the vacancy.
Applications should be submitted through the Public Service Board email: psb@muranga.go.ke or hand delivered to the County Public Service Board offices on or before close of business on 27th July, 2020 in a sealed envelope addressed to:
The Secretary
Murang’a County Public Service Board
P.O. Box 52-10200
MURANG’A
Applicants from other Counties are encouraged to apply.
- Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification.
- Women, minorities and persons living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.
- Shortlisted candidates will be required to produce their original identity cards, academic and professional certificates, testimonials, clearance and other relevant documents in support of their applications.
- Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.
Murang’a County Government is an equal opportunity employer