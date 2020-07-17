Health Records Officer

Group ‘H’- 5 posts

Duties and responsibilities

  • Responsible for accurately transcribing and organizing patients’ medical histories.
  • Compiling, processing, and maintaining medical records of hospital and clinic patients in a manner consistent with medical, administrative, ethical, legal, and regulatory requirements of the health care system
  • Creating new medical records and retrieves existing medical records by gathering appropriate record folders and contents;
  • Assigning and recording new record numbers;
  • Verifying existing record numbers
  • Day-to-day running of the records department.
  • Organizing and maintaining medical records by collecting information about patients.
  • Care, maintenance, scheduling, designation, classification, disposal, and preservation of records”

Requirement for appointment

  • A Diploma in Health Records and Information Management
  • Registered with relevant regulatory Body
  • Computer Literate
  • At least one (1) year working experience in a health facility

How to Apply

Application forms can be accessed HERE .  For advert details click on the link provided on the vacancy.

Applications should be submitted through the Public Service Board email: psb@muranga.go.ke or hand delivered to the County Public Service Board offices on or before close of business on 27th July, 2020 in a sealed envelope addressed to:

The Secretary

Murang’a County Public Service Board

P.O. Box 52-10200

MURANG’A

Applicants from other Counties are encouraged to apply.

  • Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification.
  • Women, minorities and persons living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.
  • Shortlisted candidates will be required to produce their original identity cards, academic and professional certificates, testimonials, clearance and other relevant documents in support of their applications.
  • Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

Murang’a County Government is an equal opportunity employer

