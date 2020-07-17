Friday, July 17, 2020 – A randy police officer was busted in the act with a female Covid-19 patient who is quarantined at the Agricultural Training Centre (ATC) in Busia on Thursday evening.

The police officer identified as Constable Emmanuel Ngetich, is said to have started marking advances at the lady at the quarantine center on Thursday morning.

Then later in the day, he locked himself and the lady in the women’s ward where they engaged in sex with wild abandon.

Other female patients raised an alarm after they were locked out of the ward, attracting the attention of other police officers who were providing security at the quarantine center.

“All the officers went to check on what was taking place.”

“However, they did not find Ngetich and the COVID-19 patient.”

“Immediately, they became suspicious and started looking around.”

“A few minutes past 10pm, they heard noise and commotion emanating from the women’s ward,” says a police report filed at the Busia Police Station at 00:30am Friday, July 17.

“The police officers rushed there when they went into the ward, they found her and Ngetich naked in bed.” the report reads further.

Ng’etich was arrested and quarantined at the same facility while his firearm was confiscated.

Confirming the incident, Busia County Police Commander, John Nyoike, said Ng’etich’s samples have been taken for coronavirus testing and investigations into the incident have begun.

