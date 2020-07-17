Friday, July 17, 2020 – Popular radio host, Maina Kageni, has disclosed that he will not walk down the aisle anytime soon, leaving his female admirers dejected.

The veteran media personality made the revelation during his Classic FM radio show where he painted a disturbing picture of marriages.

When asked by his co-host, Mwalimu King’ang’i, if he intends to get married, the 43 year old said:

“Never ever, so that I end up staying with someone who is like my sister?”

“The things women go through just to look good for a man only for him to say he sees you like a sister!”

He added:

“I find it crazy.”

“Men are the most selfish people in the world.”

“Why didn’t they say it from the word go that such things happen.”

“They should so that someone can know what they are getting themselves into.”

Maina is among few Kenyan celebrities who have managed to keep their family and relationships under wraps.

At some point, his sexuality was a subject of intense scrutiny with some Kenyans claiming that he is gay.

However, Maina, who commands a huge following among Nairobi women, due to his raunchy radio breakfast show has never admitted or denied it.

The Kenyan DAILY POST