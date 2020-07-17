Friday, 17 July 2020 – Aging COTU boss, Francis Atwoli, has shown why he is among the most romantic men in Kenya after he treated his young wife, Mary Kilobi, like a queen during her birthday.

While some men don’t even send a message to their wives on their birthdays, Atwoli hired a Congolese live band to entertain his wife at their lavish home in Kajiado.

The KTN Swahili anchor, who is young enough to be Atwoli’s granddaughter, shared a video enjoying melodious tunes from a live band together with her husband.

Those wondering why Atwoli attracts women like a magnet, see this video and you will understand why Mary Kilobi settled for this mzee.

The Kenyan DAILY POST