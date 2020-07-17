Thursday, July 16, 2020 – Popular Kikuyu singer, Muigai Wa Njoroge, who was humiliated recently by rogue State agents through doctored nudes for blasting President Uhuru Kenyatta, is happily married to two wives.

While most Kikuyu men marry one woman and at the same time engage in multiple sexual affairs with other side-dishes, Wa Njoroge is a polygamous man and his 2 wives are known to the public.

The singer’s wives took to facebook and posted messages praising him for being the best husband on earth.

Wa Njoroge ni ‘Ndume Kamili’.

Look at this.







See his first wife Queen Stacy, who is based in London.





Here's the second wife.

